Roni Tarren

Roni Tarren Notice
Tarren Roni (Veronica) Of Ripon.
Devoted wife of Nick Tarren and mother, died at Harrogate General Hospital on the 9th of June 2020, aged 99 years.
She was a much loved, appreciated and active member of St Wilfrid's Ripon Church Community.

A private funeral will be held on Friday 26th June 2020.
No flowers but contributions to the church restoration fund can be made in her name online at https://tinyurl.com/y8nbv3os
Alternatively contributions to Dementia UK would be welcome. You can also do this through
her tribute page at https://roniveronicatarren.
muchloved.com
A full Requiem Mass will be held when conditions are appropriate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020
