|
|
|
Tarren Roni (Veronica) Of Ripon.
Devoted wife of Nick Tarren and mother, died at Harrogate General Hospital on the 9th of June 2020, aged 99 years.
She was a much loved, appreciated and active member of St Wilfrid's Ripon Church Community.
A private funeral will be held on Friday 26th June 2020.
No flowers but contributions to the church restoration fund can be made in her name online at https://tinyurl.com/y8nbv3os
Alternatively contributions to Dementia UK would be welcome. You can also do this through
her tribute page at https://roniveronicatarren.
muchloved.com
A full Requiem Mass will be held when conditions are appropriate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 26, 2020