Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rosemary Hill
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rosemary Hill

Notice Condolences

Rosemary Hill Notice
HILL Rosemary It is with great sadness we announce
the death of Rosemary Hill (Lee Anderson) Rose, died in HDH on the
4th May 2020, aged 81.

Beautiful Mother to Robert, Debbie, Heather, Richard, Stephen and Rachael. A wonderful Nana , Great Grandmother, Sister,
Aunty and loving friend to Rob.

A private funeral will be held
on Friday 29th May at
Stonefall Crematorium.
Family flowers only.

The family would like to thank
the staff at Continued Care
and HDH for the wonderful care and support given.

Rose your life was a blessing,
your memory a treasure,
you are loved beyond words,
missed beyond measure.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -