|
|
|
HILL Rosemary It is with great sadness we announce
the death of Rosemary Hill (Lee Anderson) Rose, died in HDH on the
4th May 2020, aged 81.
Beautiful Mother to Robert, Debbie, Heather, Richard, Stephen and Rachael. A wonderful Nana , Great Grandmother, Sister,
Aunty and loving friend to Rob.
A private funeral will be held
on Friday 29th May at
Stonefall Crematorium.
Family flowers only.
The family would like to thank
the staff at Continued Care
and HDH for the wonderful care and support given.
Rose your life was a blessing,
your memory a treasure,
you are loved beyond words,
missed beyond measure.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 22, 2020