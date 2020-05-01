|
Yates Rowland (Roly) April 23rd 2020,
after a long illness, aged 88 years
(formerly of Darley and
HMS Forest Moor).
Beloved husband to the late Nancy,
much loved dad of Linda and Julie,
Devoted grandad to Peter,
Simon, Olivia and Emily,
Proud Great grandad of Dylan
and a dearly loved brother,
brother in law and Uncle.
Service and cremation
will take place Privately.
A celebration of Rowlands
life will be held at a later date.
Donations in his memory can be sent to Young Carers, 11 North Park Road, Harrogate HG1 5PD
Enquiries to Neil & Sonya Milsted Independent Funeral Directors.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020