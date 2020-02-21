Home

TIMMIS Ruth Mary Gray 11th February 2020,
peacefully at the
Gatehouse Care Home, Harrogate.
Ruth aged 86 years,
former Mayor of Harrogate,
beloved wife of the late Barry,
dearly loved mother
to Colin and Martin and
a devoted Grannie.
Funeral Service to take place
at St. Peter's Church, Harrogate on Monday 2nd March 2020 at 11:00am followed by
private cremation.
Family flowers only.
Donations in memory
for Macmillan Cancer.
Enquiries to W. Bowers,
Services to the Bereaved
(01423) 770-258.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 21, 2020
