Wilton Sadie Of Tadcaster,
formerly of Bramham Park
passed away peacefully on
22nd February 2020
aged 88 years.
Beloved wife of the late Edwin (Ted) Wilton, much loved mum of Helen, David, Brian, Jeremy and the late Andrew, mother-in-law of Davina, Lynn and Karen, treasured nana
of Philip, Stuart, Lyndsey, Stacey, Paul, Sarah, Lisa, Craig, Kirsty
and Joe and great-nana.
The funeral service will take place at Tadcaster Methodist Church on Tuesday 17th March at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Tadcaster Methodist Church,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
F E Jackson, Funeral Directors, Tadcaster, 01937 832163.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020