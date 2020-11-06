Home

Millea Sandra Fraser Passed away peacefully on October 19th 2020 at Harrogate District Hospital aged 68 years.
A devoted wife to Bob and loving mother to Ross, Jamie and Scott, daughter of Arnold Hill, beloved sister to Walter, Linda, Karen and Tracey and also a treasured grandmother to Lily and Maisie.
The funeral service is to take place at Stonefall Crematorium on Monday 9th November at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired will be greatfully received for
The British Heart Foundation
and Cancer Research.
