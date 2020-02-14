|
JIMENEZ Shani
(née Wallis) Passed away peacefully on
10th February in
St Michael's Hospice after a brave fight surrounded by her family, aged 64 years of Knaresborough,
a much loved sister to Michelle, Ian, and Steven, very special friend to Milito and Dana,
and little Ryan, and sister-in-law to Angus and Sheila.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 21st February at 11:40am. Please wear bright clothes by request, family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to St Michael's Hospice for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
For enquiries please ring
Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors, Knaresborough
01423-863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 14, 2020