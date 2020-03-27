Home

Clarke Sheila David with Richard, Alison and Helen sincerely thank relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Sheila, also those who attended at
Holy Trinity Church and all who gave donations in her memory.
Special thanks to Revd D Hall,
Revd C Butler and Revd J Rutter for their prayers and support.
Grateful thanks to all at North House Surgery and the manager and team on The Nettledale Suite at The Moors for their
devoted kind attention.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020
