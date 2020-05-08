Home

Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Notice Condolences

Sheila Hudson Notice
HUDSON Sheila Mary 25th April 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late
Walter Hudson (Wally).
Peacefully at The Moors
in Ripon and formerly of
36 Coppice Way, Harrogate.
Darling Mum to Robert and Michael, dearly loved Mum-in-Law to Lynne and Terina, adored Grandma to Lauren, Rebecca, Matthew, James, Luke,
Step-Grandma to Samantha
and Great Grandma to
Isla, Blake and Bonnie.
Private Family Service and Cremation 15th May.
Thanks to all family and friends
for the kind messages.
Memorial service will take place when restrictions allow.
Reunited with Wally
and at rest together in Heaven.
We will all miss you so much Mum xxxxx
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 8, 2020
