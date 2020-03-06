|
|
|
WALKER-TEMPLE Sheila Jean
(Also known as
Sheila Webster) Sheila passed away peacefully
at home on the 5th February,
aged 76 years.
A dear mother and friend.
She will be sadly missed.
Her funeral service will take place
in the Service Chapel at Hughes Funeral Services, 180 York Road, Leeds on Saturday 7th March
at 12 noon followed by a private cremation. Will friends please accept this intimation.
Enquiries to
Hughes Funeral Services.
Tel (0113) 2326900
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020