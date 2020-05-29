|
|
|
Walton Sheila Beryl Sheila died after a short illness
at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, on Saturday 16th May,
aged 87.
She had been a House Mistress at the Ladies College in Harrogate then Deputy Head at The Mount School, York before she retired.
Sheila was a well respected local preacher who will be sadly
missed by all her friends.
A memorial service will take place at Bilton Area Methodist Church (Bar) later in the year when restrictions are lifted.
For details phone 01423 560734.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020