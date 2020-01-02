Home

WHITEHOUSE Sheila Marion Peacefully at Harrogate Hospital on 22nd December 2019
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric,
much loved mother of Steven, Jill and the late Paul, mother-in-law of Carol and Bob, devoted Grandma of Anna, Sam, Alison, Jake, Tom, Meg and Beth.
Funeral service at St Andrews Church, Starbeck on Tuesday 14th January 2019 at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Sheila may be given to Save The Children.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020
