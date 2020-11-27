|
Cormack Shirley Of Tewit Well Road, Harrogate.
Passed away late on Sunday
15th November. Aged 85.
Much loved widow of Brian, partner to Tony, mother of Christopher, Matthew and Simon, grandmother to Fraser, Stuart, Lizzy, Michael, Duerden and Ellen.
Private interment
to be arranged.
Donations in memory of
Shirley to Bilton Hall staff
and residents fund.
Cheques payable to
Bilton Hall Nursing Home may be sent c/o Co-op Funeralcare, Knaresborough, Road Harrogate. tel: 01423 889449.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 27, 2020