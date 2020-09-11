|
|
|
KENT Shirley Leah
SRN QIDNS Died peacefully with her
husband by her side in
Crystal Court Care Home, Pannal, Harrogate after four years
of loving care,
on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, aged 86 years
just three days before her Diamond Wedding Anniversary.
Much loved wife of John and mother of Simon, Rachael and Giles and by Sue and Janet,
her grandchildren Laura, Rebecca, Louis and Lydia and
great grandchildren
Bethan and Maxwell.
A private family funeral service
will be held at
Stonefall Crematorium on
Thursday 17th September 2020
Funeral Director
H.C. Townsend & Son
Tel: 01423 871110
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020