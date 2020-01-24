|
|
|
Kennedy Stella January 19th 2020,
peacefully at Borrage House
Care Home, of Ripon
with her family with her,
aged 89 years, Stella Kennedy
(formerly of Longridge),
beloved wife of the late Owen,
much loved mum of
Sandra, Hazel and David,
mother-in-law of
Richard, Andrew and Jo,
loving nana of Kate, Rebecca, Sam, Will, Beth, Tom,
Jay, Will and Jack,
great-nana of Jess, Maddy, Owen, Ellvie, Millie and Tana.
Service at Holy Trinity Church, Ripon on Thursday February 6th at 11.00am followed by cremation.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Bernardo's.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020