Church Stephen John
(Winston) April 20th, peacefully at
Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, formerly of
Limley Farm, Lofthouse,
aged 82 years.
Stephen, dear husband of the late Sadie, much loved father of Christine, Gillian, Dawn, Richard and Jacob. Father in law of Stephen, Paul and Rachel.
Greatly missed grandad of Jack, Emma, Ellie, Charlie, Joe, Will, Fin, Sam and Evie and
great grandad of Isaac.
Private family Cremation,
due to the present situation,
a memorial service for
Stephen will be held later.
The cortege will leave Limley Farm at 12.15 if you wish to pay your respects as the cortege
goes down the dale.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers will be gratefully received for St Chad's Church, The Stroke Association and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors, Tel 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 24, 2020