|
|
|
Church Stephen John
(Winston) April 20th peacefully at
Boroughbridge Manor Care Home, formerly of
Limley Farm, Lofthouse,
aged 82 years,
Stephen, dear husband
of the late Sadie,
much loved father, father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Private family Cremation.
The cortege will leave Limley Farm
at 12.15 on Wednesday 6th May
if you wish to pay your respects
as the cortege goes
down the dale.
Family Flowers only,
donations in lieu of flowers
will be gratefully received for
St Chad's Church,
The Stroke Association and
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and
can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes Funeral Directors
Tel 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 1, 2020