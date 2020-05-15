Home

Viewing
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
12:15
cortege will leave Limley farm at 12.15 on Wednesday 6th May if you wish to pay your respects as the cortege goes down the dale
Memorial service
To be announced at a later date
Service
Private
Limley farm
Notice

Stephen Church Notice
Church Stephen John
(Winston) Christine, Gillian, Dawn, Richard, Jacob and all the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear dad, grandad and great grandad.
Special thanks to the vast number of people who lined the route to pay their respects to Stephen on his final journey and to all who have sent donations for St Chad's Church, The Stroke Association and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and to the Rev'd Daryl Hall for his uplifting service at Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 15, 2020
