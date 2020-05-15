|
Church Stephen John
(Winston) Christine, Gillian, Dawn, Richard, Jacob and all the family would like to thank all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy received following the loss of a dear dad, grandad and great grandad.
Special thanks to the vast number of people who lined the route to pay their respects to Stephen on his final journey and to all who have sent donations for St Chad's Church, The Stroke Association and the Yorkshire Air Ambulance, and to the Rev'd Daryl Hall for his uplifting service at Harrogate.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 15, 2020