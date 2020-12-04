|
|
|
RIDSDALE Stephen Paul Of Knaresborough,
passed away suddenly on the
4th November aged 61 years,
surrounded by his family.
Beloved husband of Pat,
much loved and very proud
father of Katie and James and his son-in-law Nathan.
Loving granddad to Elsie and much loved brother to Peter.
Stephen was a wonderful person, who was loved by so many
and will be sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Private funeral to take place
at St Johns Church,
followed by private cremation.
Donations in Stephen's
memory can be made to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephenridsdaleyaa
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Dec. 4, 2020