|
|
|
BELL Stuart Edgar Passed away at the age of 74
on Wednesday 22nd July.
He was a much loved Husband
of Jean, Father to Carole and Jacqui, Grandfather and
Great Grandfather.
Stuart was a loving, caring
person and he will be sorely missed by all his family and friends.
A private family funeral service will take place on Friday 14th August
at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate. Family flowers only.
A Giving Page, for donations for Parkinson's U.K. has been set up
on Facebook in memory of Stuart.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 7, 2020