Susan Howell

Susan Howell Notice
HOWELL Susan Vollum Aged 75 years, of Summerbridge.
Died peacefully at Harrogate District Hospital, on 18th October.
Beloved wife of the late Malcolm, much loved sister of David and Hilary, sister-in-law, aunt
and great aunt.
The family would like to thank
Sean and all at Tatehouse,
Harrogate, for all the support
and care given to Susan.
Private family funeral due
to covid restrictions.
Any enquiries please, C/O
John Whitham Funeral Services,
34 Leeds Road, Ilkley, LS29 8DS.
Tel: 01943 831375.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 23, 2020
