MAUDE Terry It is with sadness that the family of Terry Maude announce his passing on Wednesday 6th May 2020.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife Hazel of 64 years and his children Janet, Beverley,
Sarah and Richard.
He will always be a treasured grandad and great grandad
and a true friend to many.
We all share in his determination and caring character and are proud of his tenacity.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Macmillan Cancer Support.
A private family gathering will be held on Friday 15th May.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 15, 2020