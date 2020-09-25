|
Harrison Thelma May Peacefully at Saint Michael's Hospice on 15th September 2020.
A beloved sister to Shirley and Teresa, sister in law to Peter, much loved aunt to Susan, Andrew and Kylie and a special friend to so many.
Will be sorely missed by all that knew her.
Due to Covid restrictions a private service will be held to celebrate Thelma's life on 30th September 2020 at Stonefall Cemetery at 10.20am.
No flowers by request but anyone wishing to make a donation may do so directly to Saint Michael's Hospice.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 25, 2020