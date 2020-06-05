Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Thomas Halford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Thomas Halford

Notice Condolences

Thomas Halford Notice
Halford Thomas
(Tommy Tittlemouse) May 16th 2020,
unexpectedly and peacefully at Harrogate Hospital, aged 80 years, Tommy Halford of Ripon, dearly loved husband and best friend of Annabelle, proud father of Jane, Mark and Joanne, father-in-law of Simon, Gail and Colin, proud
"Just Tommy" to grandchildren Julia, Jonathan, Gemma,
Megan, Holly, Jack and Harry,
"Great Tommy" to Reuben.
You were loved by all the family.
God Bless, Rest in Peace.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place privately.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -