Halford Thomas
(Tommy Tittlemouse) May 16th 2020,
unexpectedly and peacefully at Harrogate Hospital, aged 80 years, Tommy Halford of Ripon, dearly loved husband and best friend of Annabelle, proud father of Jane, Mark and Joanne, father-in-law of Simon, Gail and Colin, proud
"Just Tommy" to grandchildren Julia, Jonathan, Gemma,
Megan, Holly, Jack and Harry,
"Great Tommy" to Reuben.
You were loved by all the family.
God Bless, Rest in Peace.
The funeral service and cremation
will take place privately.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 5, 2020