Halford Thomas Annabelle with Jane, Mark, Joanne and all the family wish to thank friends and relatives for their kind words of sympathy and cards received on the sad loss of Tommy. A special thank you to
Canon Ian Smith for his kindness and the comforting service. Grateful thanks to the two paramedics for their care, the staff on A&E and on Jervaulx Ward at Harrogate Hospital for their dedicated attention. A celebration of Tommy's life will be held
at a later date.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 12, 2020
