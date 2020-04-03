Home

Thomas Mickle

Thomas Mickle Notice
MICKLE Thomas Granville
'Big Mick' Suddenly at home in Askwith on Saturday 28th March,
aged 88 years.
Now re-united with his beloved wife June. Dear Father and Father in law of Linda and Jim, Graham and Helen, Angie and John.
Much loved Grandad, Great Grandad and Brother.
Private Cremation, but a Celebration of Mick's life will be held when circumstances permit.
There are no words to express our appreciation to all of the people who have been there for Mick and the Family during the last few years.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 3, 2020
