Hill Valerie 23rd February 2020, passed away in her sleep, aged 79 years,
of Knaresborough.
Val, dearly loved mother of
Lynette, Caroline and Trevor,
sister of Jean, Flo and Geoff and
a much loved mother in law, grandma and great grandma.
Funeral service to be held at
United Reformed Church, Gracious Street, Knaresborough on Tuesday 10th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Byland Ward, Harrogate Hospital.
To help celebrate Val's life bright colours are requested.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 6, 2020