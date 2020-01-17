Home

THAIN Valerie Grace On 9th January, aged 68 years, peacefully in St Michael's Hospice, surrounded by her family.

Beloved wife of Nick,
dearly loved mother of Jeremy and Emma, adored nanna to Sam, Aimée and Ella, much loved mother-in-law to Helen and Rob, dear sister and fabulous
friend to many.

Funeral service at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, on 28th January at 11.40am.
Please wear colourful clothing.
No flowers by request, donations
if desired for Motor Neurone Disease Association and
Saint Michael's Hospice.

All enquiries please to
W.Bowers 01423 770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
