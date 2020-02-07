Home

Ogle Vera Peacefully on 4th February
aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Bob.
Dear mum of David and Mark.
Mum-In-Law of Caroline
and Jacqui.
Also greatly missed by Will.
A special thanks to all the staff at The Manor House Knaresborough.
The funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on 14th February at 12:20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired
to St Michaels Hospice.
All enquiries to A Vause & Son Funeral Directors 01423 504417.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 7, 2020
