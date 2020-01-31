Home

Vicki Johnson Notice
JOHNSON Vicki
(formerly known as Bridges) Peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on 19th January, aged 62.
Mother of Daniel, grandmother to Henry and lover of all animals, especially horses.
Funeral service at St Joseph &
St James Church, Follifoot on Tuesday 4th February at 11:30am followed by celebration of life at
The Harewood Arms
(formerly known as
The Lascelles Arms), Follifoot.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Follifoot Park Disabled Riders Group.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 31, 2020
