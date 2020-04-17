Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Wild
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor Wild

Notice Condolences

Victor Wild Notice
WILD Victor After a short illness, peacefully at Hampden House, Harrogate on April 11th, aged 96 years.
Known to so many as 'Victor Wild of Bettys', Victor was a loving husband to Kay for seventy years,
a devoted and much-loved father to Elizabeth, Jonathan and Antony, dear father-in-law to Jon and Lesley, doting and much-loved grandfather to Madeline, Antony, Rowan, Chloe and Daniel, and proud great-grandfather to Jonah, Alexander, Ridley, Dylan, Harry, Rory, Theo and Benjamin.
Private family funeral.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -