WILD Victor After a short illness, peacefully at Hampden House, Harrogate on April 11th, aged 96 years.
Known to so many as 'Victor Wild of Bettys', Victor was a loving husband to Kay for seventy years,
a devoted and much-loved father to Elizabeth, Jonathan and Antony, dear father-in-law to Jon and Lesley, doting and much-loved grandfather to Madeline, Antony, Rowan, Chloe and Daniel, and proud great-grandfather to Jonah, Alexander, Ridley, Dylan, Harry, Rory, Theo and Benjamin.
Private family funeral.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Apr. 17, 2020