Vivienne Knaggs

Vivienne Knaggs Notice
Knaggs Vivienne Known to many as County Councillor Vivienne Hughes,
died peacefully at home
on May 23rd.
A loving wife to Keith,
and mother to
Carolyn, David and Julian,
she will be sadly missed by her
family and all her many friends.
The funeral will be at
All Saints Church, Kirby Hill
on June 5th.
Donations in lieu of flowers to
The Injured Jockeys Fund
(Jack Berry House).
All enquiries to
John Wilson and Son,
St James Square, Boroughbridge
YO51 9AR Tel 01423 322508
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 29, 2020
