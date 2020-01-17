|
SHERWOOD Wendy Marion Passed away peacefully in
Saint Michael's Hospice
on 11th January, aged 83 years.
Wendy will be sadly missed by all her family and friends, who are all welcome to attend the service
at Stonefall, Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday
23rd January at 10-20am.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired will be shared between Saint Michael's Hospice and Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020