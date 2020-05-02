|
|
|
BEASLEY
William Spriggs, (Bill) Formerly of Collingham and Bardsey,
passed away peacefully at
Wetherby Manor Care Home,
on April 24th 2020, aged 100.
Beloved husband of Marie (deceased)
and Audrey (deceased), father to John and Anne, father-in-law to Jeni and Nigel,
loving grandad to Fiona, Michael,
Alison and Helen, brother to Eric,
and the late Jack, Peter and Alan,
great grandad to Oliver, Isla and Arran,
Jess and Zara, Riley, Max and Cecily.
Bill enjoyed a successful career with Hepworth's Tailoring, (subsequently 'Next'), retiring as Joint Managing Director.
The family would like to thank all the
staff at Wetherby Manor Care Home,
who looked after Bill so well for the
last 3 years of his life.
There will be a private cremation service on May 12th, but no flowers please.
Donations would be welcome to the RNIB, via Nick Barker, Tony Barker,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
Tel. 01937 842574.
A service of celebration of Bill's life will be held in St. Oswald's Church, Collingham when circumstances allow.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on May 2, 2020