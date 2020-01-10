|
|
|
BOLAM William John Iveson Passed away peacefully at home on January 2nd, aged 82 years. Formerly of Ripon, beloved husband of the late Mary, loving dad of Robert and David, dearly loved grandad of Gary, Daniel and Tamsyn, dear brother of Sid, Jerry and Christine. Service and cremation at Pontefract Crematorium on Wednesday 15th January at 9.40am, afterwards at Knottingley Club. Family flowers only, a collection will be made for the Alzheimer's Society at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 10, 2020