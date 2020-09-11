|
HOLGATE WILLIAM
(PEG) September 7th peacefully
in Thistle Hill Care Home,
aged 88 years, of Knaresborough, Peg beloved husband of Catherine, dear father of Colin, Diane, and Carol, father-in-law of Katie, Bronwyn, Ian, and David, much loved grandad of Amy, Emily, Hannah, Billy, Kitty, and Scarlett, dear brother of Doreen, and brother-in-law of Ken.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Alzheimer's Society for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020