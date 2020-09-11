Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Holgate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Holgate

Notice Condolences

William Holgate Notice
HOLGATE WILLIAM
(PEG) September 7th peacefully
in Thistle Hill Care Home,
aged 88 years, of Knaresborough, Peg beloved husband of Catherine, dear father of Colin, Diane, and Carol, father-in-law of Katie, Bronwyn, Ian, and David, much loved grandad of Amy, Emily, Hannah, Billy, Kitty, and Scarlett, dear brother of Doreen, and brother-in-law of Ken.
A private family funeral service
will take place at Stonefall Crematorium Harrogate.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Alzheimer's Society for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 11, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -