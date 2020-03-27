|
|
|
atkinson (nee Carvel)
(Winifred) Daphne
20.03.32 - 10.03.20
Beloved wife of Terence, retired CEO and MD Philip Hall Ltd. ""Ripon's very own department store."
Previously of "Broadstones" Trinity Park, Ripon and of Manchester, Bristol and Blackpool. Now relocated in Sunbury-On-Thames, Surrey.
Mother of Ziggy, Remy, Jaeger
and Bambi.
After long endured plight of Alzheimer's and dementia-
battles one and ultimate war
sadly lost.
Now at peace with God and in parents welcoming arms, with Holy Catholic rites and
anointed blessings.
Rest in peace my beautiful much appreciated and admired, totally loved and respected lifetime partner.
Many thanks for expressions of condolence.
Simple solemn solus service already conducted.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 27, 2020