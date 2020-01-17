Home

(Winnie - Win) Late of Follifoot, January 8th peacefully in her sleep in Foresters Lodge Care Home, Bridlington, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late George, much loved mum of Judith, the late Christine and David, loving Grandma and G.G.
Service at St. Joseph & St. James Church, Follifoot on Saturday February 15th at 2pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired
for Cancer Research Relay for Life, Bridlington.
At Winnie's request please wear a piece of Red.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 17, 2020
