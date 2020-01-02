|
|
|
HAND Winifred June and Alex wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives
and friends for such kind expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those
who attended the service
and all who made donations
in memory of Mum.
Thank you to Rev'd Helen Bell
for her comforting words.
Grateful thanks go to
the manager and team at
Benkhill Lodge Care Home for their dedicated attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd.
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 2, 2020