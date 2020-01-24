|
Mason Yvonne L.G. Peacefully on 11th January 2020, aged 95 years.
Beloved wife of the late
Dennis Mason, mother of Jean and the late Robert, grandmother
and great grandmother.
Funeral service and interment will take place at All Saints' Church, Sherburn in Elmet on
Monday 3rd February at 12 noon.
Family flowers only by request, donations in lieu if desired to the R.A.F.A, for which a box will be provided at the service.
Thanks to all the staff of Ward 25, York Hospital and Thistle Hill Care Centre, Knaresborough for their care and kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Jan. 24, 2020