Adeline L. "Addie" Oswalt (1937 - 2019)
Adeline L. "Addie" Oswalt, 82, of Poneto, IN, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Bluffton Regional Medical Center in Bluffton, IN. She was born on Sunday, February 14, 1937, in Wells County, IN. She married Donald F. Oswalt on Sunday, June 05, 1955 at the Chester Center Christian Church. Addie was a 1955 graduate of Chester Center High school. She was a member of the Chester Center Christian Church, where she had been treasurer for many years. She had worked for Mcfarren Ins., Corning Glass, and G.C. Murphy all in Bluffton, IN. Addie retired from Franklin Electric. Bluffton, IN. She was a member of the Chester Center Vol. Fire Dept. Auxiliary, Balbec Historical Society, Friends of Five Points, and the Montpelier Pony & Saddle Club.
She will be sadly missed by her Husband - Donald F. Oswalt, Poneto, IN, Daughter - Karla Oswalt, Poneto, IN, Daughter - Kathy (James) Smeltzer, Poneto, IN, Son - Kenny (Julie) Oswalt, Pendelton, IN, Son - Kerry (Kim) Oswalt, Poneto, IN, Sister - Madeline Pernell, Bluffton, IN, Sister-in-law - Patti Ruse, Zanesville, IN, 13 Grandchildren, and 4 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her Father - Milford Ruse, Mother - Opal (Raber) Ruse, Brother - Gene Ruse, and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM. and one hour prior to service at the Chester Center Christian Church on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
A service to celebrate Addie's life will be at the Chester Center Christian Church 9009 S. 300 W. Poneto, IN 46781 at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 with Pastor's Wayne & Judy Moore officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.
Preferred memorials: , 5635 W. 96th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46278.
Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.
