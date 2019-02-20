Obituary

Albert Earl Pulley, 94, passed to be with his Lord on Friday, February 15th at his home in Heritage Pointe, Warren, IN. He was born on August 29, 1924 in Grant County to parents Lewis Oliver Pulley and Phynette Jane Berry Pulley. He married the love of his life, Marcille Farley, on Dec. 20, 1943. He was raised on a farm 7 miles southwest of Van Buren and attended Van Buren schools. He served in the United States Army from 1945 – 1947. He was employed by the Farm Bureau Co-op in Grant and Huntington counties for many years as a hatchery manager and later managed the feed & grain at Warren. He then owned and operated a portable livestock feed business. In 1981 he and Marcille moved to Utica, MN where they owned and operated a farm. His hobby was restoring old tractors and he was always active in his church. Albert was an inspiration to all who knew him and will be greatly missed.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, and his siblings, Harley, Roy, Clarence, and Ruby Nelson.



Albert is survived by his children; Nancy Wamsley of Fayetteville, NC; Ronald Pulley (Dianna) of Chatfield, MN; Ellen Clark (Mason) of Spencer, IN; and Brian Pulley (Ginny) of Gibson City, IL. He had 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



The funeral service will be held at the Applegate Chapel at Heritage Pointe in Warren, IN on Saturday, February 23rd at 11:00 am. Visitation hours are also at Applegate Chapel on Friday, February 22nd from 4-8 pm and from 10-11 am prior to the Saturday service. Burial will be at the Lancaster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .

