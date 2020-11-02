1/1
B. Joan Futrell
1928 - 2020
B. Joan Futrell, 92, died peacefully at home on October 30, 2020. Her parents, Keith and Bea (Paxson) Flesher, grandson, Jason Futrell, and husband, Joseph W. Futrell, a Marine who participated in action on Guam and Okinawa, preceded her in death.

She is survived by her children: Karen Sonner, Randy Futrell, Becky Taylor (Sam), and Julie Sroufe; 11 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Joan earned a Master's degree from Ball State University, and for 23 years taught 5th and 6th grades at Mississinewa Schools in Gas City. After early retirement, she founded Aslan Learning Center, where she tutored students and adults in reading and math until the age of 85. She devoted her life to family and church, and attended Heartland Bible Chapel in Hartford City the last fifteen years of her life. She stated that her four loves were God, family, students, country.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Needham-Storey-Wampner Funeral Service, Storey Chapel 400 E. Main St., Gas City, IN.

Memories may be shared online at www.nswcares.com.

Published in Hartford City News Times from Nov. 2 to Nov. 11, 2020.
