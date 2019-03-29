Obituary



She will be sadly missed by her Son - Thomas (Vikki) Armstrong, Hartford City, IN, Son - Paul Allen Armstrong, Hartford City, IN, Daughter - Beth Armstrong, Hartford City, IN, Daughter - Amy Sue (Doug) Coons, Hartford City, IN, Grandson - Clint (Kerra) Armstrong, Hartford City, IN, Grandson - Shad Murphy, Bluffton, IN, Granddaughter - Sheana (Billy) Harmon, Seymour, IN, Granddaughter - Ashley Armstrong, Hartford City, IN, Grandson – Damon (Companion-Maddie) Kemp, Montpelier, IN, Grandson - Trevor (Brooke) Kemp, Clarksville, TN, and Cousin - Patty Trant, Montpelier, IN., Uncle-Howard Quillen Jr., Dunkirk, IN. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren & several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Father - Paul Edward Quillen, Mother - Emily Rebecca (Bookout) Quillen, and her Husband - Richard Lee Armstrong.

Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

A service to celebrate Betty's life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home 109 W Windsor St Montpelier at 11:00 AM on Monday, April 1, 2019 with the Rev. Scott McClain and Pastor Randy Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Pennville I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Pennville, IN.

Preferred memorials: Bethel United Methodist Church (Ridertown), 960 S 875 E, Dunkirk, IN 47336.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.

