She was born on May 31, 1922 to Joseph Gerald Thornburg and Gretchen E. (Robbins) Thornburg. Her parents preceded her in death.

Betty graduated in 1940 and attended Ball State College. She married Eugene "Gene" Stafford on February 8, 1946 in Muncie. He precedes her in death on August 31, 1995.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, AMVETS Auxiliary and Moyer-Pooler American Legion Auxiliary. She formerly was a member of the Moose.

Betty retired from the United States Post Office where she was a rural carrier and the first woman mail carrier in Blackford County. She enjoyed working in her yard and grew beautiful flowers. Betty Jo and Gene loved to dance and were very social in their younger years.

She will be sadly missed by her daughter, Annette Stafford of Hartford City; granddaughters, Danielle R. (husband, Derek) Palmer and Aimee R.S. Daniels-Goodwin; great-grandchildren, Dilan Palmer, Drewe Palmer, Devyn Palmer, Dani Palmer, Miles Daniels-Goodwin and Owen Daniels-Goodwin.

She is also preceded in death by her daughter, Josette Daniels.

Betty will be cremated and there will be no visitation or services.

Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St. Hartford City is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials may be made to Ball Memorial Hospice, 2401 West University Ave., Muncie, IN 47303 or Blackford County Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 70, Hartford City, IN 47348.

