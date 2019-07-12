Betty M. Rinker, 86, of Big Long Lake, Wolcottville died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at Parkview Noble Hospital in Kendallville.
She was born April 3, 1933 in Dunkirk to Cornelious and Leona (Herrin) Strahm. On November 8, 1952 in Hartford City she married Gwen O. "Rink" Rinker.
She moved to the area in 1995 coming from New Haven.
Mrs. Rinker was a benefit calculator at Lincoln National Life Insurance in Fort Wayne, retiring in 1997 after 25 years. She was a member of Trinity Church United Methodist, Kendallville and a previous member of Eastern Star and the Women's Community Club in Rome City.
Betty enjoyed square dancing in her younger years. Recently she enjoyed reading, playing cards, and going out to eat. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Gwen O. "Rink" Rinker of Big Long Lake; a daughter, Cathy (Steve) Berlin of New Haven; a son, Tim (Jill) Rinker of Naperville, Illinois; two granddaughters, Christine (Brad) Springer and Jessica (Brian) Sherck; and four great-grandchildren, Isaiah, Micah, Addison, and Ezekiel.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services will be Thursday, July 11, 2019, at 6 p.m. at Young Family Funeral Home, 222 South State Street, Kendallville with the Rev. Steven L. McPeek officiating. Burial will be at Greenlawn Cemetery in Hartford City at a later date.
Visitation will be on Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.
Preferred memorials are to Trinity Church United Methodist.
View a video tribute after Thursday and share memories and condolences at www.youngfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford City News Times from July 12 to July 17, 2019