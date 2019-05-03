Service Information Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 (765)-348-0610 Visitation 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Keplinger Funeral Home 509 N High St Hartford City , IN 47348 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



She was born in Hartford City on October 31, 1930 to Ernest Gilland and Thelma M. (Chandler) Gilland. Both her parents preceded her in death.

Bonnie married Joseph A. Roberds on June 12, 1949 at Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church in Blackford County. He passed away on March 7, 2005.

She was a homemaker and loved spending time with her family. She liked to crochet. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Bonnie will be sadly missed by her children, Wilma J. Penrod of Bluffton, Ken Roberds of Orlando and Wanda M. (husband, Rod) Dougan of Anderson; grandchildren, Shawn Taylor and Jennifer (husband, Dan) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Ty, Sidney, Nathan and Derrick; great-great-grandchildren, Leah and Ryker; brother, Glen (wife, Margaret) Gilland; several nieces and nephews.

She is also preceded in death by brothers, Harold Gilland, Max Gilland and David Gilland.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m., Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home, 509 N. High St., Hartford City with Rev. Merlin Cox officiating.

Burial will follow at Matthews Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 3 to 5 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019 and from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Keplinger Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to the Lupus Foundation, 9302 N Meridian St., Indianapolis, IN 46260

Published in Hartford City News Times from May 3 to May 15, 2019

