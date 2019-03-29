Obituary



Online condolences may be made at C. Donnie Harrold, 65, of Montpelier, IN, passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at his home in Montpelier. He was born on Sunday, September 27, 1953, in Blackford County, IN. He married Martha S. Harrold on Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Blackford County, IN. Donnie attended Blackford County Schools and was in the Indiana National Guard for 6 years. He was part of the Montpelier Volunteer Fire Department and a member of the Indiana Volunteer Fireman's Association. Donnie was a truck driver and a janitor for the McCamey School Corporation in McCamey, TX. Donnie enjoyed anything that had to do with being outside and he loved his old movies. Donnie will always be remembered for being a hardworking man and for the love for his family.Loving Survivors include his Wife - Martha S. (Crisamore) Harrold, Montpelier, IN, Son - Jamie (Wendy) Harrold, Muncie, IN, Son - Jason (Brittany) Harrold, McCamey, TX, Son - Steven Dennis (Mikki) Harrold, Hartford City, IN, Son - Jonathon Harrold, Crane, TX, Brother - David (Red) Harrold, Hartford City, IN, Brother - Michael D. Harrold, Sister - Camilla L. Irelan, Bluffton, IN, Sister - Betty Jeanann Shady, Montpelier, IN, 9 Grandchildren, 1 Great Grandchild , and Several Nieces & Nephews.He was preceded in death by his Father - Cleo S Harrold, Mother - Betty J. (Roberts) Harrold, Son - Billy Don Harrold, Brother - Daniel Harrold, Brother - Dennis Steven Harrold, Sister - Connie L. Wyatt, and Sister - Sandra K. Harrold.Family and friends may gather to share and remember at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM.A service to celebrate his life will be at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier at 10:30 AM on Sunday, March 31, 2019 with the Rev. Dewey Zent officiating. Interment will follow in the Brookside Memorial Park in Montpelier.Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier.Online condolences may be made at www.glancyfuneralhomes.com. Funeral Home Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes

