Obituary

Infant Cameron David Young, 3 months old, of rural Marion, IN, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019 at Riley Children's Hospital in Indianapolis with his parents by his side. He was born at 12:20 AM at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, November 27, 2018 to Ryan D. & Jessica A. (Glancy) Young. Cameron was born weighing 7 lbs., 11 oz. and 19 1/2 inches long. The past three months of his life he blessed his family with sweet presence. He loved to smile and laugh. He especially enjoyed watching his big sister Anna, who loved him very much. His family attended The River Community Church in Marion.

Loving survivors include his parents, big sister Anna, family dog Callie, maternal grandparents Kris & Teresa Glancy, Hartford City, paternal grandparents Dave & Jody Young of Fort Wayne, maternal great grandparents John & Sandra Glancy and Don & Pat Murray, both of Hartford City, paternal great grandpa Dick Young, Fort Wayne, aunt Jacci Glancy, Hartford City, uncle Jason Glancy, Hartford City, aunt Angie & Scott Fenstermaker, Fort Wayne, Aunt Emily & Nick Darrah of Fort Wayne, cousins Trevor, Megan, Charlotte, Reid & Amelia, and several great aunts and uncles.

He was preceded in death by his great grandmas Marilyn Young & Joyce VanRy.

Family and friends may gather to support the Young family at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home, 109 W. Windsor St., Montpelier on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A service to celebrate Cameron's life will be held at Walker & Glancy Funeral Home at 11 AM on Saturday, March 16, 2019; visiting hours will be held one hour prior to the service. Amy Biegel will be officiating, and burial will follow in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Warren, IN.

Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hands.

The family would like to thank the Grant Co. First Responders, EMTs, Marion General Hospital, Lifeline, and Riley Children's Hospital for their care throughout this difficult time.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Young family for medical expenses and their daughter Anna's future education or any of the previously named healthcare entities.

Arrangements are being handled by Walker & Glancy Funeral Home in Montpelier, IN. Funeral Home Walker & Glancy Funeral Homes

109 W Windsor St

Montpelier , IN 47359

(765) 728-2414 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Hartford City News Times from Mar. 12 to Mar. 27, 2019 Print | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Hartford City News Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close