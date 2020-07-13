Carol Ann Yencer, 81 of Grand Island, Nebraska, went to her Heavenly Home on Monday, July 6, 2020.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Entombment of her ashes will be in the First Presbyterian Church Columbarium. All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.

Carol was born on January 14, 1939 at Montpelier, Indiana the daughter of Alvah E. and Nellie (Watkins) Clements. She was raised on the family farm and graduated from Montpelier High School class of 1957. During high school she was a cheerleader and twirled the baton. She attended Warner Beauty College in Ft. Wayne, IN. and owned and operated a hair salon in Montpelier.

Carol was introduced to Henry Yencer by mutual friends who knew they shared the same birthday. They dated and soon married on April 24, 1960. They lived in Hartford, IN, Athens, GA, Waterloo, IA and Grand Island, NE. As Henry's advanced with his career, Carol packed up and being the faithful and loving wife, continued to move farther away from her family. Upon moving to Grand Island in 1974 she worked for Clayton's Gifts and then Commercial National Bank. At the time of her retirement the bank was called US Bank. She also served as the event coordinator for the Chamber of Commerce.

Carol never knew a stranger. Moving to a new community was a lot of fun for Carol. She would find herself involved in organizations, church, and schools. Carol even volunteered at the school on picture day so all the kids looked "great" in their school pictures. As her daughters grew up, she found herself as a cheerleader again. She was their #1 fan and attended as many activities as she could. That spirit followed her until the end as she then cheered on her grandchildren in their activities.

She was an avid fan of the GI Islanders, Nebraska Cornhuskers and the San Francisco 49ers. She didn't set idol very often. She was busy sewing quilts for the graduating Seniors at her church, altering the dance recital costumes, decorating for various events, rocked babies in the nursey at St. Francis Hospital and watered flowers in downtown Grand Island.

She and Hank were lucky to be able to travel before the dementia became too much. They loved all the places they visited, and the friends and family they traveled with. Wintering in California and annual trips to Branson with "the gang" were among her favorites! She never forgot her roots, so Indiana was a common vacation destination as well. As her dementia progressed, she never lost her spirited personality.

Her memberships included the First Presbyterian Church, PEO, Garden Club, Birthday Club, D.U.M.P., craft club, YWCA, Harvest of Harmony, PTO and several extension clubs. She volunteered at the church preschool and St. Francis Hospital.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 60 years, Henry; their daughters, Tracey (Tim) Shada of Kearney and Holly (Tom) Rathman of Redwood Shores, CA; granddaughters, Nicole (Chris) Balestrieri, Megan Shada, Ali (Dante) Lanza, Amanda (Zane) Williamson and Samantha Rathman; great grandson, Rexten Williamson; a sister, Imogene Needler of Hartford City, IN; her sisters-in-laws, Pat Winder and Madonna Clements, and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Lloyd (Francis) Clements, Robert (Geri) Clements, Roger Clements; brother-in-law, Arthur Needler and nephews, Art Needler, Monte Needler and Scott Winder.

Carol's family wish to thank all the care givers along the rough journey. You were amazing! Carol's flowers and garden were always so beautiful and important to her. In honor of Carol – Please stop and smell the roses!

